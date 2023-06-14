Rester to teach in Germany on Fulbright award Published 1:11 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Sydney Rester, a biomedical engineering major from Oxford, received a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant award to teach in Germany.

She is one of eight University of Mississippi students to have earned Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards this year, the most ever in university history.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program partners students with universities and schools from more than 140 nations around the globe to promote international study and cross-cultural dialogue. The selective program is available to seniors, graduate and doctoral students from the United States.

Ole Miss students have garnered 59 Fulbright awards since the program began in 1946, said Vivian Ibrahim, director of the Office of National Scholarship Advisement.