Roger Thornton Published 9:58 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Roger Thornton of Oxford, MS, age 78, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Oxford Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Wes Ingram officiating.

Although a 5th generation Mississippian, Roger was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 5, 1944, to Doyle and Erma Dean McElroy Thornton, but grew up in Vaiden, MS. He attended Holmes Junior College and The University of Mississippi, where he earned his pharmacy degree in 1967. While at Ole Miss he met his future wife, Mary Jane Reiner, who was also a student. After a brief time as a community pharmacist in Aberdeen, MS, Roger joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Eglin AFB in Florida. After his discharge he continued as a pharmacist at Eglin and the Fort Walton Beach community for over 40 years.

He and his wife traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states, including the full Route 66, and 45 countries. When not on the road, he was preparing to continue cruising by restoring his beloved 1928 Model A Ford and 1956 Chevy Bel Air convertible. Everyone who met him noted there was not a more kind, warm and gentle man.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Jane Thornton; sisters, Doylette Veazey and Diane (Billy) Hambrick; brothers, Tommy (Denise), Rickey (Stacey), and Tim (Sandra) all of the Vaiden, MS area; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn (late Andrew) Stefani and Christine (late Michael Phillips) Reiner of Oxford; and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.