Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Oxford Published 9:41 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Oxford, and Lafayette County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by the National Weather Service until 2 p.m. CDT. The watch area includes most counties in North Mississippi including Panola, Desoto, Quitman, Yalobusha, Marshall, Pontotoc, Lee and Tate.

Severe thunderstorms pose a significant threat, with the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and intense rainfall.