Sharp honor student at Rensselaer Poly Published 5:45 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Chloe Sharp of Oxford, who is studying Environmental Engineering, has made the Dean’s Honor List for the Spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

Rensselaer’s Dean’s Honor List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed 12 or more credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average or better for that term.

Founded in 1824, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is America’s first technological research university. Rensselaer encompasses five schools, over 30 research centers, more than 140 academic programs including 25 new programs.