State supplying smoke alarms Published 7:00 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Fire departments in Oxford and Lafayette County, along with others across the state, will soon receive nearly 45,000 smoke alarms from the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office. Local fire departments will be responsible for distributing and installing them in their communities.

The state used $500,000 from FEMA to purchase the smoke alarms through the Fire Prevention and Safety program.

Smoke alarms drastically improve chances of surviving a fire. At last check, there have been 35 fire deaths statewide in 2023. There were 71 total fire deaths in Mississippi in 2022.

“Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month using the test button,” said State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond. Replace all smoke alarms when they are ten years old and replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested.”

Smoke alarms should be placed in every sleeping area, in common hallways, and on every level of the home. Large homes may need extra smoke alarms. They should be placed on the ceiling or high on a wall.