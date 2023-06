Sunset Tunes Published 6:30 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Music lovers were scattered around the Grove on Sunday evening for performances by multiple musicians, including TD Ledford and the Accumulators (on stage) and Tyler Keith and the Apostles.

The 2023 Summer Sunset Series will present the Perry Family featuring Bill and Shy Perry at 6 p.m. The concert series is free and open to the public. (Ben Williams)