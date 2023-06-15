Rutherford joins Paragon Bank as senior mortgage officer Published 7:52 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Paragon Bank has welcomed Andrea Rutherford to its team as the new senior mortgage loan officer in the Oxford office. Rutherford brings more than 18 years of mortgage lending experience to Paragon, including conventional, FHA, USDA, VA and portfolio loans. She will report to Chris Waggoner, senior vice president – mortgage manager.

“We are delighted to have Andrea join the Paragon Bank team in Oxford,” said Waggoner. “Andrea has consistently been one of the top mortgage originators in the Oxford market for over 18 years. Paragon’s full suite of mortgage products and in-house mortgage operations will allow her to continue to grow her business.

Kin Kinney, Oxford market president, agreed. “We’re excited to have Andrea join our team in Oxford. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Paragon Bank, having been one of the top mortgage lenders in our market for over 18 years,” Kinney said. “Having known and worked with her for many years, I know Andrea understands the importance of great customer service and assisting her clients with one of the most important decisions in their family’s lives.”

Rutherford joins Paragon from Origin Bank. Previously, she was a mortgage loan officer at Gum Tree Mortgage and a senior mortgage loan officer at Renasant Bank. She’s also actively involved with the Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and is a volunteer for Make-A-Wish.

“I feel so blessed to be joining Chris Waggoner, Kin Kinney and the rest of the Paragon Bank family,” Rutherford said. “The future is bright for Paragon, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Paragon Bank has offices in Memphis, Oxford, Atlanta and Wilmington, N.C. For more information about Paragon Bank, visit www.bankparagon.com.