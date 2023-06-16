15 years later, breakfast just gets bigger and badder as restaurant chain planted in Oxford plans six new locations Published 12:10 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Fifteen years later, the Oxford restaurant that revolutionized the most important meal of the day continues to get bigger and badder with plans to add six new locations to it already growing chain of restaurants.

Big Bad Breakfast, the highly-acclaimed from-scratch breakfast concept from legendary award-winning chef, author, and restaurateur John Currence is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month.

Founded in 2008, Currence opened the first Big Bad Breakfast Oxford, where it became an instant classic with diners looking for a creative and perfectly-executed from-scratch breakfast.

Fifteen years later, Big Bad Breakfast has expanded across the Southeast, bringing its distinctly southern and locally-inspired approach to breakfast to 15 additional locations with plans to open an additional 6 locations in the near future.

“The secret to the success of BBB has been the effort, quality and attention paid to making breakfast as equally important as its more celebrated dayparts,” said John Currence, Founder of Big Bad Breakfast. “We’re honored to celebrate 15 years of service with our beloved community and look forward to continuing to serve the best breakfast in the south.”

In celebration of its 15th year anniversary, Big Bad Breakfast is offering specials throughout the month of June in Oxford, the location that started it all, kicking off with:

Starting today through Sunday, the restaurant will be featuring an Elvis Sandwich made with those classic flavors the King of Rock and Roll was fond of — peanut butter, banana and bacon.

On June 23-25, the Egg Bowl will be the star, featuring eggs, spinach, tomato, cheese grits, bacon, and hollandaise sauce. You house may be divided when it comes to rooting for the Rebels and Bulldogs, but it won’t be when it comes to rooting for this breakfast dish.

Big Bad Breakfast is open for breakfast and lunch daily. For more information, visit BigBadBreakfast.com .

Founded by James Beard award-winning chef and author John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) is a southern-inspired breakfast concept fueled by childhood memories and the soul of southern cuisine. Located in the iconic former location of Lynn’s Paradise Café at 984 Barret, Ave., the restaurant has 10 southern locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The Big Bad Breakfast Louisville location serves both breakfast and lunch, incorporating local and regional ingredients to craft chef Currence’s signature menu items. BBB offers indoor and outdoor seating and is available for private events and full-service catering. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch daily, please view the website for specific hours of operation.