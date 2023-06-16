Champs license plate now available Published 8:37 am Friday, June 16, 2023

From Ole Miss Sports

Mississippi residents are now able to pay tribute to Ole Miss’ historic 2022 baseball national championship run on their vehicle with the release of the official commemorative license plate.

The new license plate features the Ole Miss National Championship logo and will honor the team that brought home the Rebels’ first baseball national title in school history.

The 2022 edition of the Rebels, dubbed the “Last Team In” when selected for the NCAA Tournament, ended up making a run to the national championship. Ole Miss went 10-1 in the tournament, sweeping through both the Coral Gables Regional and the Hattiesburg Super Regional. They won nine games in a row before making it to the College World Series finals where they swept Oklahoma in two games to win the title.

Fans in Mississippi can reserve their commemorative plates now through the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation.

To reserve a plate, which will be available in Mississippi only, you will need your current Mississippi license plate number. Production will begin soon after the 300 commitments are received. The deadline to receive 300 commitments is June 30, 2026.

The championship plates will be produced after pre-sale of the first 300. Once that occurs, the plates will then be available for purchase though your county tag offices rather than OMAF.

Individuals who reserved plates will receive an email from the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation when they are ready. They will then have 60 days to pick them up at their county tag offices and will need to pay their standard tag’s annual cost at that time.

If 300 plates are not pre-sold, the championship plate will not be produced. The $53 commitment fee would be refunded, and only the $4.34 in service fees would be retained.

When you pick up your championship plate, you can take your current plate with you to the county tag office and pay $10 to exchange it for the championship plate. However, keep in mind specialty plates do not have the option for a vanity tag number.

For additional information, visit the tags and titles page on the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website.