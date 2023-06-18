Police: Como woman brought her dead toddler to hospital Published 8:52 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

Hernando law officials arrested a Panola County woman after she allegedly brought her dead 22-month-old daughter to Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southhaven.

Hernando police were notified around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday that Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, of Como arrived at the hospital with her dead toddler.

According to reports by Action News 5, investigators met with Towns and hospital staff in several interviews and, after noting inconsistencies, a warrant for Towns’s arrest was issued.

Email newsletter signup

On Thursday, the Panola County Sheriff’s Department arrested Towns for child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. She was transported to the Hernando Police Department for questioning and processing. Her bond was set at $100,000.