Area students on MSU honors lists Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Mississippi State University has named more than 4,000 students to the spring 2023 President’s List. Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework.

Area students included on the list are:

From Abbeville: Georgia Kergosien Gavin Logazino of Como, MS.

From Oxford: Molly Barrett, Denesha Brassell, Lucy Case, William Fiser, Alaina Hansen, Lauren Lawing, Abbigail Lay, Patrick Rikard, Katherine Riley, Addison Thompson, Mary Waller, Parker Stinnett, Kalvia Caldwell, Erin Quinn, Alaina Quarles, Joseph Helmert, Dontavius Webb, and Molly Tannehill.

From Waterford: Lauren Russom

From Water Valley: Sean Trusty, Kasey Camp, Anna Dowdy, and Lancaster Hill.

More than 2,300 MSU students were named to the spring 2023 Deans’ List. Deans’ List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework.

Area students included on the list are:

From Oxford: Anna Barnes, Amya Buford, David Evans, Andrew Hester, Caroline Hill, Grace Thompson, Hunter Gammel, and Rachel Hubbard.

From Waterford: Annie Shelly of Waterford

From Water Valley: Collin Sharp, Blayne Clark, John Stevens, and Jonathan Bain.