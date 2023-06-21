Cofield’s Corner Published 9:05 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Yerk’s.

It was a nondescript storefront in a little row of businesses across from the old hospital. You’d miss it if you didn’t know what you were looking for.

But, many Ole Miss students knew exactly where Bob had his sandwich shop and made regular beelines for his Philly cheesesteak subs.

Bob Yerkes came to us from Oxford, Pennsylvania, and it was there he returned to be laid to rest a few years back.

I talked with Bob’s nephew and he told me the family is very pleased and still somewhat surprised when people from Bob’s Oxford days take the time to find them and remember their beloved uncle.

An Oxford original, Yerk’s will long be remembered on campus and in town.