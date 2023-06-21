Convicted felon arrested for possession of a weapon Published 11:33 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

On June 16, the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Highway 7 near Highway 30. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Jason Hyde, 48, of Holly Springs, was a convicted felon and in possession of a weapon.

Hyde was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Hyde was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.