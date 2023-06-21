County, state candidates slated for AKA event Published 6:30 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Upsilon Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will host a public forum Saturday, June 24, at the Lafayette County Chancery Building Courtroom No. 1, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley, candidates for the Mississippi House of Representatives, and Lafayette County supervisor candidates are scheduled to appear, and others may be added on the day of the event.

Additionally, the Lafayette County Election Commissioners will be present to sign-up people interested in becoming Poll Workers for the upcoming party primaries and general elections. The League of Women Voters will be available to register voters.

For more information, contact Dr. Linda Bryant Angotti, lindalou1305@yahoo.com or Dr. Debi Wheeler Thomas, wheelerthomas08@yahoo.com.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ®, is an international nonpartisan, nonprofit, service organization founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908.

Upsilon Iota Omega Chapter was chartered in Oxford, Lafayette County, in 1995.