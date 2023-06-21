Harmontown hosting politicians July 1 Published 7:15 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Platforms, fireworks will highlight

The Lafayette County Conservative Coalition and Harmontown Civic Center has invited all Lafayette County and North Mississippi political candidates to present their platforms on Saturday, July 1, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Harmontown Civic Center, known for one of the best fireworks displays to celebrate the nation’s independence, will again present the patriotic display beginning at 9 p.m.

Families are urged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to hear the political platforms of local candidates and enjoy the fireworks.

Concessions will be available. All proceeds will go toward Harmontown Civic Center located at 34 CR504 in the Harmontown community. The public is invited to come meet the candidates. There is no charge/fee to participate, but donations to Harmontown Civic Center will be accepted.

Deadline for candidates to confirm their place at the forum is noon on June 26. Contact Jerry Pope at 662-507-1779 for more information.