Juneteenth ‘23 Oxford Celebration

Dancers of all ages joined in the Juneteenth festivities. (Quanta Clay)
Expressions through dance entertained attendees. (Quanta Clay)
Soulful and joyful sounds reverberated over the celebration. (Quanta Clay)
Near perfect weather on Saturday drew crowds of spectators and participants. (Quanta Clay)
Fresh produce was a popular shopping choice for many at the celebration. (Quanta Clay)
The Dynamic Dolls Dance Team helped entertainment attendees of the June 17 celebration of
the national Juneteenth holiday. Team members are (front, from left) Paisleigh Hervey, Alysia Kelly,
A'Zahrea Hunt, Kaisley Hunt, Alesia Campbell, Christyana Dukes, Nevaeh Burt, Draya Webb, (second
row) Aniya Wilborn, Kacee Harris, Ca'Mari Leland, Kha'Liyah Harris, Trinity Herron, A'Mariana Turner,
C'Yara Dukes, (third row) Kylee Campbell, Zion Buford, Kimarria Pegues, Kyla McNeal, Kaydence
Johnson, Za'Kadia Williams, Zoey Prince and Ziyn Johnson (Captain). Not pictured is Madison Shaw.
The team is owned and directed by Jamia Spears and Kiara Jackson. (Susan Mah)