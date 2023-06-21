Lafayette student graduate of MSMS

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Staff Report

Elsa Pfeneger

The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) is highlighting its Class of 2023 graduates, including Elsa Pfrenger of Lafayette High School.

Pfrenger is the child of Wendy and Andrew Pfrenger. She became a National Merit Finalist and will be attending Denison University.

MSMS is the state’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced eleventh and twelfth graders. This graduating class has accepted more than $8.2 million in scholarships to attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation.

Founded in 1987, on the campus of the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, the mission of MSMS is “to enhance the future of Mississippi in the global society by meeting the individual needs of gifted and talented students through providing innovative learning experiences and leadership development in a residential environment.”

