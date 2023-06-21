Locals among Mississippi State grads

Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Staff Report

More than 4,100 students were on the spring 2023 graduation list at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included:

From Abbeville: Georgia Kergosien, Bachelor of Accountancy Magna Cum Laude from the Adkerson School of Accountancy; and Marimba Williams, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

From Oxford: Osman Morales, Bachelor of Architecture from College of Architecture Art and Design; Addison Thompson, Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude from College of Arts and Sciences; Denesha Brassell, Bachelor of Business Administration from College of Business; Bryce Addy, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from Bagley College of Engineering; India Austin, Bachelor of Science from College of Forest Resources; Molly Barrett, Bachelor of Science from College of Education; David Evans, Bachelor of Science from College of Education; William Fiser, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from Bagley College of Engineering; Andrew Hester, Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from Bagley College of Engineering; Lauren Lawing, Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from College of Education; Patrick Rikard, Bachelor of Science from Bagley College of Engineering; Catherine Scates, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from College of Education; Danielle Shannon, Bachelor of University Studies from Academic Affairs; Stephen Jones, Master of Business Administration from College of Business; Ann Peters, Master of Business Administration from College of Business; Edith Hinton, Master of Science from College of Education; Parks Graham, Master of Science Information Systems from College of Business; and Ryan Hamill, Master of Science Information Systems from College of Business.

From Waterford: Marlicia Carr, Bachelor of Business Administration from College of Business.

From Water Valley: Kasey Camp, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; and Anna Dowdy, Bachelor of Science from College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students.

