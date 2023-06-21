Locals earn NW Foundation scholarships Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

On May 18 at the Northwest Lafayette-Yalobusha Center, Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation awarded scholarships during their annual signings. The Northwest Foundation has awarded 606 scholarships in the amount of $569,050 for the 2023-24 academic year. The Foundation currently monitors 411 named scholarship endowments and are appreciative to faithful scholarship sponsors.

Congratulations to the following scholarship recipients: (front row L-R) Kristie McCammon of Water Valley, the Brownlow (Brownie) Jackson Crawford Endowed Scholarship; Isabella Turman of Oxford, The Raymond H. and Margaret N. Rogers Endowed Scholarship; Ashley Beard of Oxford, the Dolores Beckum Wooten Endowed Scholarship; Hayden Bynum of Oxford, Short for the Heart Nursing Scholarship; (back row L-R) Colin Christman of Oxford, the Hugh M. (Monty) Monteith, Jr. Endowed Scholarship; Kaite Cook of Oxford, The Jones-Pointer Endowed Scholarship; Grace Gatlin of Water Valley, The Kenneth M. Murphree Endowed Scholarship; Michael Cage of Oxford, The Inez Carter Fancher Endowed Scholarship; Olivia Stewart of Oxford, The Maxine Dunn Nichols Endowed Scholarship; and Zakery Sallis of Oxford, The Mechanics Bank Endowed Scholarship. (NWCC)