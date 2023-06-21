Mayor made honorary Rotary Club member

Published 9:05 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Staff Report

Rotarian Phil Bailey and Club President Elect Laurie Babin welcome Mayor Robyn Tannehill to honorary Rotary membership for her commitment to the community of Oxford. (Contributed)

The Oxford Rotary Club recently recognized Mayor Robyn Tannehill as a honorary member of the Rotary, saying she exemplifies the club’s motto and has proven her commitment to the Oxford Community. She works tirelessly to improve the lives of all. The men and women of the Oxford Rotary thank her for her service to Oxford and the LOU community.

The Oxford Rotary Club has been a presence in the City of Oxford since 1925. Its local businessmen and university members chartered an organization to volunteer their time and fundraising to provide a safe and growing Community.

The Oxford Rotary Club Motto is “Service above Self.” “He profits most who serves best.”

