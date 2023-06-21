Milwaukee Tools donates over 100k in power tools Published 6:13 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Oxford’s CTE program students will benefit

Oxford High School’s Career Technical Education (CTE) program recently received a donation of power tools valued at over $100,000 from Milwaukee Tools.

The high volume of tools received allows for distribution among the numerous programs within CTE, including Construction, Electrical Wiring, HVAC, Information Technology, and Theater production.

Dr. Steve Hurdle, Director of College and Career Readiness, said, “Our CTE pathway programs offer students the ability to interact in real-world work experiences, and it’s important that they have hands-on learning opportunities with the tools and equipment used in their industry of study. Donations like Milwaukee’s expand our ability to ensure students are well prepared for high-demand careers.”

The CTE program is part of the College and Career Readiness department. The CTE program has twelve pathway courses and six enhancement courses.