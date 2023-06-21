Mississippi native launches sports agency Published 7:06 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

“You are not just a jersey number, you are an individual,” that is the belief of Jefferson Sports Enterprise (JSE) Inc. The California-based company was launched by founder and CEO, Marc Jefferson, a Mississippi native.

Raised in Water Valley, Jefferson wanted to ensure young athletes in his home state could maximize their full potential to gain Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) endorsements. He recently signed NIL management agreements with three Division 1 athletes in Mississippi.

Prior to becoming a US Air Force Officer, Jefferson graduated from Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and was a 3-sport athlete and honors student at Water Valley High School. He uses his experience to connect with clients. His goal is to help athletes secure the right endorsements, appearances, and other NIL-related opportunities that fit their personality and style of play.

JSE believes that each athlete brings their individual talents and personality to the game.

“When it comes to Name, Image, and Likeness, each athlete should be marketed as an individual,” said Jefferson. “JSE does not take the one size fits all approach to marketing its athletes. We get to know them and find companies that are the right fit for the athlete’s brand.”

JSE’s core values of integrity, excellence, and planning help shape a family-oriented culture for their clients that larger management companies cannot provide. JSE is for the athlete who wants to be known as an individual and not just another face in the game. “We care for our clients and never let them get lost in the shuffle,” said Jefferson. “We are focused on ensuring an exceptional client experience.”

JSE is licensed in California, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and North Carolina. For more information, visit www.jse-champions.com.