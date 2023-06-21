Property Transfers Published 9:30 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Property transfers between June 5 – 9, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Oxford 216, LLC to James and Debra Cochran, Unit 503 of Rowandale Condominiums.

Glenn and Virginia Campbell to Sylvia Caples, Unit 3, 1829 Jackson East Condominiums.

Premier Hospitality Holdings, LLC to Gerald and Lisa Baldwin, Lot 95 of The Grove at Grand Oaks.

Lindsay and John Thompson to Terry Gray and Daniel Krause, Lot 6 of The Gables Subdivision.

Mallard Plantation, LLC to Robert Baxter, Lot 30 of Ridgeland Heights Subdivision.

Robert Baxter to Regions Bank, Lot 30 of Ridgeland Heights Subdivision.

Frank and Linda Erhartic to Michael and Jennifer Greene, Lot 21 of Twingates Subdivision.

Oxford 216, LLC to Lily Reed, et al., Unit 523 of Rowandale Condominiums.

Robert Gonzales to Andres Zurita-Canales, Unit 15, Golf Club Condominiums.

Michael and Lucinda Mason to Jerry and Laura Pardue, Lot 41 of Magnolia Grove Subdivision.

Magnolia Trees Properties, LLC to Earl and Rebecca Haden, Unit K3, Old Taylor Place Condominiums.

Sarah Green to Timothy and Hope Menzel, Lot 44 of Northpointe Subdivision.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Blake and Katharine Campochiaro, Unit 153 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Kristian McCray to Brandi and Jeffery Sheeks, Lot 34, Cross Creek Subdivision.

Julie Carnes to Howard Carnes, Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Shannon Everett to Charles and Sharon Rogers, Unit 23 of Tanglewood Condominiums.

Louis Fennell to James Davis, Unit 1303, Esplanade Condominiums.

Johnnie Gillespie to Neon and Crissen Shive, Lot 121 of Country Club Subdivision.

Ian Whittington and Claire Byrne to David and Karin Engelman, Lot 67 of Lakeway Gardens Subdivision.

Brian and Ann West to Troy and Chere Plane, Unit 66 of Provence Park Condominiums.

Zillion, LLC to Scott Currie and Shannon Haider, Lot 36 of Ashley’s Place of Township of Twelve Oaks.

Harriet Rowland to James and Joan Hall, Lot 5, Cherokee Hills Subdivision.

Carol Briggs to Carol and Danny Briggs, Land located in Section 1, Township 9, Range 2 West.

Hooper Propeties, LLC, and Jay and Mary Elizabeth Luna, to Jay and Mary Brian Luna, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 4 West.

Ellen Cleary to Kenneth and Aimee Verheeck, Unit 40 of Harris Grove Condominiums.

LT2, LLC to Lee Anne and Bill Fry, Lot 92 of The Grove at Grand Oaks.

High Noon Ventures, LLC to David Harrison, Lot 122 of Woodlawn Subdivision.

Amy and Dino Kaplanis to Ole Miss MIA, LLC, Unit 501, Rowandale Condominiums.

Courtney and Ronald Warren to Caleb Gill and Carlie Klepzig, Lot 36 of Yocona Ridge Subdivision.

Paul Gist to Oxford Treehouse, LLC, Part of Lot 6, Sardis Lake Estates.

Brian and Jill Burke to LCB, LLC, Unit 471 of Rowandale Condominiums.

Gerald Fields to Nicholas and Jessica Sullivan, Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Stillwater Oxford, LLC to Patrick and Lisa Dirck, Unit 78 of Stillwater Oxford Condominiums.

C & M Rentals, LLC to Jonathan and Jeanne Werne, Unit 36, Cedar Ridge Condominiums.

Felicia Lamberson to Elise Smith and Dorothy Kerstine, Unit HN-15, Audubon Park Condominiums.

Samuel Lee to A.M. and Ceclie Edwards, Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

514 Jackson, LLC to Amanda Gunasekara and Laura Harrison, Unit 503, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

CDCP Investments, LLC to Sam Lee, Lot 58, Wellsgate.

We Do That, LLC to Brooke Jones, Unit 9, Harris Grove Condominiums.

John and Kathryn Carney to JK1 Properties, LLC, Unit 1001, Esplanade Condominiums.

Brent Ragon to Arthur Bowles, Northwest and Southwest Quarters of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Pakamas Warren to Mallard Plantation, LLC, Unit 1005, Edinburgh Place.

DV Homes, LLC to Charles and Katherine Martin, Lot 3 of Mayfield Subdivision.