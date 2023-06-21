Ronnie Harold Philips Published 12:12 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Obituary:

Ronnie Harold Phillips, 68, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at his home in Oxford, after an extended illness. The funeral will be Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Blair and Bill Kellum officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at noon in West Hall of Waller Funeral Home. Ronnie will be interred in Eastover Memorial Cemetery.

Ronnie was born September 15, 1954, to Harold and Irene Phillips Caveness. He was a proud member of the Booneville High School Class of 1972. He attended Northeast Community College where he played football. Ronnie retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers after 30 years of service on the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway. His career took him from Holcut to Jamestown, TN, to Fulton, Columbus, and Starkville. Ronnie was a humble, gentle man, who loved the Lord, his family and friends, the Ole Miss Rebels, and a day spent hunting in the woods. No matter the sport, Ronnie watched the Rebels play, with David Kellum always calling the game in his ear. The fall always brought excitement and anticipation as Ronnie pursued his passion of deer hunting. He loved sharing his hunting exploits and those of others with many friends and family members over the years. But nothing equaled the love and care he had for his family. His grandson was the apple of his eye. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Phillips and Irene Caveness, and his step-father, John Caveness.

He is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Liz; one daughter, Leslie McCormick (Jason); grandson, Lane Henry McCormick, all of Oxford. He is also survived by his twin sister, Donna Kelly (Keith) of Rienzi, and older sister, Ann Frost (Billy) of Molton, AL, brother-in-law, Ken Goodwin (Teresa) of Booneville, 10 nieces and nephews and 17 great nieces and nephews, as well as one on the way.

Honorary pallbearers are his nephews, Jason Frost, Brian Kelly, Wesley Goodwin, Connor Goodwin, Matthew VanOekel, and Greg VanOekel.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Ronnie’s memory may be made to Lovepacks, P.O. Box 721, Oxford, Mississippi 38655.