Blue Springs man charged with felony credit card use to defraud Published 10:56 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

On May 3 the Oxford Police Department responded to the 200 block of Home Depot Drive to take a report of credit card fraud.

After investigation, Thomas Sparks, 41, of Blue Springs was arrested June 14 and charged with felony credit card use to defraud.

Sparks was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.