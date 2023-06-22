Claytie Evelyn Fisher Nabors

Claytie Evelyn Fisher Nabors was born on 21 October 1937 to the late Jannie Mae Davis Fisher and Lacie Richmond (Bear) Fisher. She departed this life on 15 June 2023.

Claytie leaves to cherish her memories three daughters Beverly (Robert) Nabors of Abbeville, MS, Shari (Michael) Thomas of Madison, MS; Angela (James) Whitfield, Memphis, TN; one step daughter, Joyce (Joe) Mathis, Fulton, MS; one step daughter in law, Anita Nabors, Tupelo, MS; nieces, Chertha Yarber and Jan Mitchell (Lenard) Hayes; nephews, James Mitchell, Darrell Mitchell, Lacie Steven Fisher, Ronald Fisher; special sister cousins, Bessie A. Couch Dixon, Jennette Couch, Mae Ella Couch Campbell, Mary Lee Couch Brandon; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, five great- great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services being handled by L. Hodges Funeral Services.

