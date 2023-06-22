Joe Pryor Oldham, Jr Published 3:03 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

Joe Pryor Oldham, Jr., 61, of Strayhorn, MS passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi. He was of the Christian faith and loved the Lord. Joe enjoyed sitting at the store with his friends and family. He loved taking road trips and fishing. Joe liked to cook on the grill and always spoiled his wife, kids, and grandkids. He is survived by his wife, Linda Oldham of Strayhorn, formerly of Oxford, MS; daughter, Melissa Dawn Grantham (Nathan) of Strayhorn, MS; son, James Andrew Roy (Jessica) of Strayhorn, MS; sister, Yolanda McCullar (Mark) of Crenshaw, MS; brother, Bobby Lee Oldham (Jessica) of Strayhorn, MS; mother-in-law, Shirley Drewrey; grandchildren Steven Campbell, Kayla Perrigo, Kaylin Perrigo, Natalie Grantham, and Cassidy Roy; great grandchildren, Maddox, Dustin, and Baby Girl Campbell; niece, Kimberlee Oldham and nephews, Clayton and DJ Oldham. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mildred Oldham. Services were held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Pate-Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed in Flag Lake Cemetery.