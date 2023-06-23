Johnson wins Citizens Bank scholarship

Published 1:59 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

By Staff Report

Johnson receives scholarship check.

The Lafayette County Reward “A” Scholarship winner has been named as Jodi Johnson. The senior from Oxford High School recently received her scholarship check from Rose Alderson of The Citizens Bank.

The Citizens Bank donates more than $24,000 to local students and their respective high schools through its Reward “A” Scholarship program. Each year, this program awards a total of 16 $1,000 scholarships to eligible junior and seniors, along with 16 $500 school contributions.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Panola man charged in infant’s death

Mid-Town Farmers’ Market continues Saturday

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department June 23 crime report

Today In History 6/23

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How likely are you to buy a electric vehicle in the next year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...