Mid-Town Farmers’ Market continues Saturday Published 12:40 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

The farmers’ market continues this Saturday, June 24, from 7-11 a.m. Expect the following to be available:

Moon Lake Pecans will have shelled pecans, cinnamon- and sugar-fried pecans and sweet and spicy fried pecans.

Foster’s Sweeties will be at the market with cinnamon rolls, homemade bread, loaded biscuits, mini cakes, cookies and brownies.

Falkner Farms will have grass-fed beef and pasture-raised chicken eggs.

Bost Farm will have sweet corn, cantaloupes, green tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, peppers, eggplant, potatoes, Lantana and flowers.

Fresh From The Farm will have mild, medium and hot salsa, crunchy sweet pickles, bread-and-butter pickles, dill pickles, dill with garlic, chow chow, sweet green tomato pickles, sweet pickled onions, blueberry, blackberry and strawberry jam.

Cherry Creek Orchards will have peaches and blackberries.

Fresh Fruit snow cones will have hibiscus water fruit cups and snow cones in flavors of strawberry, mango, pineapple, hibiscus, guayaba, tamarind, coconut, banana and walnut.

Danny’s Fried Pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry, sourdough bread, cinnamon rolls and rolls.

Farmstead Florals will have custom fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers.

Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic living butter lettuce, cucumbers and yellow squashes.

Vendors can sign up at http://www.mtfarmersmarket.com/. Directions: From the Oxford Square, head north on North Lamar about one-half mile, and look for the market on the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza. Alternatively, use the Oxford University Transit Red Route, which passes Mid-Town once per hour on Saturday mornings. For schedules, visit http://www.oxfordms.net/visitors/transit/bus-routes-a-schedules.html.