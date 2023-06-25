Heat advisory today, thunderstorms expected tonight Published 12:38 pm Sunday, June 25, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for North Mississippi, West Tennessee, Eastern Arkansas and Southeast Missouri that includes Oxford and Lafayette Counties. The heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. this morning until 8 p.m. this evening, Oxford temperatures are expected to be 93 degrees with a heat index of up to 101 degrees.

This Afternoon A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Heat Advisory: Hot temperatures combined with humid conditions can cause heat related illnesses that are serious. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, that can cause serious illness or death.

Seek shelter and stay hydrated. As temperatures soar, take precautions to stay safe. Stay indoors, preferably in air-conditioned spaces, and avoid direct sunlight. Hydrate frequently with water and wear lightweight, breathable clothing. Check on vulnerable neighbors and pets. Stay cool, stay protected.

