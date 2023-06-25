Heat advisory today, thunderstorms expected tonight
Published 12:38 pm Sunday, June 25, 2023
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for North Mississippi, West Tennessee, Eastern Arkansas and Southeast Missouri that includes Oxford and Lafayette Counties. The heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. this morning until 8 p.m. this evening, Oxford temperatures are expected to be 93 degrees with a heat index of up to 101 degrees.
Heat Advisory: Hot temperatures combined with humid conditions can cause heat related illnesses that are serious. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, that can cause serious illness or death.
Seek shelter and stay hydrated. As temperatures soar, take precautions to stay safe. Stay indoors, preferably in air-conditioned spaces, and avoid direct sunlight. Hydrate frequently with water and wear lightweight, breathable clothing. Check on vulnerable neighbors and pets. Stay cool, stay protected.
Tonight, there is a 50% chance of severe thunderstorms