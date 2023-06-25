Today In History 6/25 Published 4:00 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

1447

Casimir IV, the grand duke of Lithuania, was crowned king of Poland.

1678

Venetian Elena Cornaro Piscopia is awarded a doctorate of philosophy from the University of Padua, 1st woman to receive a university doctoral degree or PhD.

1876

George Armstrong Custer made his last stand with the 7th Cavalry at the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

1929

US President Herbert Hoover authorizes building of Boulder Dam (Hoover Dam).

1942

Following his arrival in London, Major General Dwight D. Eisenhower took command of U.S. forces in Europe.

1943

The Smith-Connally Anti-Strike Act was enacted by the U.S. Congress, giving the president power to seize and operate privately owned war plants when a strike or threat of a strike interfered with war production.

1947

Anne Frank’s The Diary of a Young Girl was first published, appearing in the Netherlands under the title Het Achterhuis (“The Secret Annex”); it became a classic of war literature.

1950

The Korean War begun.

1950

U.S. World Cup team wins an unlikely victory over England.

1951

1st color TV broadcast, CBS’ Arthur Godfrey from NYC to 4 cities.

1956

The last Packard—the classic American luxury car with the famously enigmatic slogan “Ask the Man Who Owns One”—rolls off the production line at Packard’s plant in Detroit, Michigan.

1967

First global satellite television program: “Our World” broadcast features 19 acts representing 19 nations including The Beatles singing “All You Need Is Love”.

1971

Stevie Wonder releases the single “Where I’m Coming From”.

1984

Prince releases his “Purple Rain” album.

1993

Canadian politician Kim Campbell was sworn in as the country’s prime minister, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

2009

American singer and dancer Michael Jackson, who was renowned worldwide as the “King of Pop,” died at age 50.

2009

American actress Farrah Fawcett, who first gained fame for an iconic pinup poster and later became a superstar with the hit television series Charlie’s Angels, died of cancer at age 62.