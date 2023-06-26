‘Chancellor’s House Hotel’ transforms into ‘The Oliver Hotel’ Published 12:42 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

Reopening slated for August

Chancellor’s House Hotel, a leading luxury hotel in the heart of Oxford, has completed its transformation and rebranding as The Oliver Hotel. The pivotal change “reflects the evolution of the property and its commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences,” a news release said.

The management company will continue to be Oliver Hospitality, a Nashville-based hotel and restaurant management company that purchased the hotel back in April 2022.

With the transition to The Oliver Hotel, the team embraces a new era while creating a space where guests can feel at home. The overall aesthetic of the property is a delicate dance between being playful and sophisticated.

The name pays homage to The Oliver Hotel in Knoxville, which was the first hotel project Oliver Hospitality took on over 12 years ago.

“Each Oliver Hotel is location specific and that’s something to celebrate,” said Ethan Orley, managing partner of Oliver Hospitality. “The Oliver Hotel in Oxford will create a sense of belonging, uniting the nostalgic spirit of Ole Miss with a modern approach to southern hospitality. The team will foster community experiences and brand touchpoints that feel warm, charming, and lively.”

The renovation project, undertaken by Mey & Co Interior Architecture Design Studio, reimagined the hotel’s interiors, seamlessly blending an eclectic aesthetic with the timeless charm that guests have come to adore.

The Oliver Hotel Oxford will expand into 40 exquisitely appointed rooms and suites with unique dining options. The hotel aims to surpass expectations and create truly remarkable experiences.

The Oliver Hotel will be introducing three new concepts – a new patio restaurant, a cocktail parlor lounge and a rooftop bar, which will round out the already robust food and beverage and event offerings at the property.

“The Oliver Hotel Oxford takes a new look at the home of Ole Miss and presents a fresh perspective on the feelings of Oxford folks know and love. Drawing from the vibrant energy, neighborly spirit and historic charm found on The Square, we carry a point of view that feels both lastingly familiar and delightfully unexpected. Through tasteful takes on homespun aesthetics and a modern approach to southern hospitality, The Oliver Hotel offers a bespoke experience marked by warmth and wit — earning a lasting place in both the itinerary of travelers and the hearts of locals.”

Oliver Hospitality is a Nashville-based hotel and restaurant management company. “Spanning the southeast and west coast, Oliver Hospitality aligns its mindset with the unique attributes of each project in order to deliver outstanding operating results. Managing both company-branded Oliver Hotels as well as 3rd party properties, Oliver strives to be a leader for its colleagues, community, and guests.”

Southeast portfolio includes The Oliver Hotel in Knoxville, Hotel Clermont in Atlanta, Fairlane Hotel in Nashville and Chancellor’s House in Oxford. West coast portfolio includes Station House Inn in South Lake Tahoe and, soon, Lodge at Marconi in Marshall, Calif.

For more information about the transformation into The Oliver Hotel, visit www.chancellorshouse.com.