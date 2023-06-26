Perrigin crowned Miss Volunteer America 2024 Published 1:40 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

1 of 4

Oxford resident, Ole Miss alum will use scholarship for grad school

In a dazzling ceremony held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, Tenn., Hannah Perrigin, the reigning Miss Mississippi Volunteer, claimed the coveted title of Miss Volunteer America 2024. The highly anticipated event, now in its second year, was streamed live worldwide on PageantsLive.com.

Alexa Knutzen, the inaugural Miss Volunteer America, gracefully passed the torch to Hannah, crowning her as the new ambassador for the esteemed pageant. The evening was hosted by Allison DeMarcus, and her husband, Jay DeMarcus, a member of Rascal Flatts.

Email newsletter signup

DeMarcus, founder and CEO of the Miss Volunteer America pageant system, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to have Hannah Perrigin as Miss Volunteer America 2024. Hannah embodies the values and qualities that perfectly represent our pageant system, and we are delighted to have her as the face of the entire Miss Volunteer America organization throughout the upcoming year.”

Hannah Perrigin’s remarkable achievement not only brings her the prestigious title but also grants her a host of exceptional opportunities. Along with $50,000 in scholarship funds, Hannah will have the privilege of meeting with CAA (Creative Artists Agency) Nashville, receiving a Sherri Hill Designer package that includes a trip to New York City for NY Fashion Week, and engaging in meetings with Big Machine Label Group and Red Street Records, among other exciting prospects.

Perrigin said she plans on using her scholarship dollars for graduate school. “I want to utilize that money to obtain a master’s in food and nutrition and potentially own my own business in the fitness industry one day,” she said in July 2022.

Throughout the week, titleholders from all 50 states and the District of Columbia competed in preliminary rounds, leading up to the thrilling finale. More than $125,000 in scholarship money and prizes were awarded, and these remarkable women represented their respective states during the national finals for Miss Volunteer America in Jackson. The entire week was a splendid celebration of glamor, talent, and the spirit of volunteerism.

The Miss Volunteer America Pageant stands out as more than just a beauty competition. It goes beyond physical appearance to honor young women who demonstrate a genuine commitment to making a positive impact in their communities through volunteer work. This esteemed event shines a spotlight on exceptional individuals who embody the values of service, compassion and leadership.

Miss Volunteer America partners with organizations such as the Salvation Army, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital to make a meaningful difference in communities nationwide.

Perrigin will crown a new Miss Mississippi July 8.