Abbeville man charged with possession of a stolen firearm Published 4:15 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

On Aug. 7, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a theft report in the 100 block of Anchorage Road. On June 21, 2023, Glenndarius Malone, 20, of Abbeville, Miss., was arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Malone was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this case.