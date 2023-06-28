Audio engineer Reed at home in Oxford Published 10:05 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Oxford resident Jeffrey Reed has been in the music industry most of his life – from playing in a high school band to working for countless record companies. The Readstown, Wisc., native is happily settled here now, running his own business, Taproot Audio Design, and helping produce the popular Thacker Mountain Radio program.

Reed got his start in his band in high school where he started to notice that he had more of an interest in the technical side of music rather than playing it.

He began cold calling different record companies, eventually landing a sales job with Malaco Records in Jackson. After his time at Malaco he spent some time in college and earned a degree from Full Sail University in Florida before landing a job at Ardent Studios in Memphis.

Email newsletter signup

Reed likes to call himself the “third ear” since he is primarily the guy that mixes the audio. He believes that when an engineer spends too much time on a work he can get something they like to call “demo love.” The goal is for a third party with no attachment to mix the audio to make sure it all sounds perfect.

He stays busy with his company and as the head sound engineer for Thacker Mountain.

Reed, with more than 30 years experience in the music industry, said his move to Oxford has been a good career choice, and kept him from sleeping Memphis nights at Ardent Studios.

To learn more about Reed, or Taproot Audio design, visit the company website at www.taprootaudiodesign.com, or contact Reed at 662-801-3273.