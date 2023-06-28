Beat the heat at University Museum Published 7:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Escape the heat and immerse yourself in the world of art at the University of Mississippi Museum this summer.

The University of Mississippi Museum and Historic Houses is currently displaying works by renowned artist William Dunlap as part of its “Recent Acquisitions, 2012-Present” exhibit.

Dunlap, with a career spanning more than four decades, is known for his large-scale narrative paintings and constructions that revolve around history, allegory and the art-making process, a style he calls “Hypothetical Realism.”​

Dunlap’s work is held in high esteem globally, with pieces featured in collections such as the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and Mississippi Museum of Art, among others. He has received numerous accolades, including the Rockefeller Foundation, Lila Wallace Foundation for study and travel in Southeast Asia, and the Mississippi Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts​​.

Three of Dunlap’s creations are being exhibited at the University of Mississippi Museum, offering visitors a glimpse into his distinctive artistry. The museum, located at the corner of 5th Street and University Avenue, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, with free admission.

Also being exhibited is “Friends of Theora,” featuring multiple works by Theora Hamblett and one by Dunlap. Museum Director Robert Saarnio, who has led the museum since 2012, invites locals and tourists alike to experience these unique exhibits. A Harvard University Fine Arts graduate with a master’s degree in historic preservation from the University of Pennsylvania, Saarnio has a deep appreciation for art and history.

With Dunlap’s art on display, the museum provides a unique opportunity to experience the work of an artist who has co-curated several notable exhibitions, including “A Winding River: Contemporary Painting from Vietnam” and “Outward Bound: American Art on the Brink of the 21st Century” at the Meridian International Center in Washington, D.C​​.