Cofield’s Corner Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By John Cofield

In the early 1960s, the old Lafayette County jail was worn out and torn down. The new modernistic jail was erected on the North Lamar lot that now houses the Chancery Court Building.

There is an old story floating around about a time a kid came through. It seems that back in the day there were times when school children were led through the cell area on a tour of sorts.

Some say it never happened while others claim to have taken one of the field trips from school. The supposed intention was to show the kids what could happen if they lost the naughty vs. nice struggle.

At any rate, a group of second graders was walking down the hall when one of the little girls enthusiastically stepped up to a cell, waving her hand, “Hey Daddy!”

That was the last field trip.