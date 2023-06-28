Dilley earns doctorate at Harding Published 7:30 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

More than 600 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Spring 2023 during a commencement ceremony on May 6.

University President Mike Williams recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.

Emma Dilley of Oxford received a doctorate in physical therapy at the ceremony.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories.