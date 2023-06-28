Local earns Washington and Lee scholarship

Published 7:23 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Staff Report

Washington and Lee University has announced the students who will receive a Johnson Scholarship as members of the incoming Class of 2027.

Connor Patrick Sweeney of Oxford High School has been awarded a Johnson Scholarship and is one of 50 students in W&L’s Class of 2027 to receive the prestigious merit-based scholarship.

W&L’s Johnson Scholarship recognizes and rewards students on the basis of academic achievement, demonstrated leadership and integrity, and their potential to contribute to the intellectual and civic life of the W&L campus and the world at large in years to come.

The scholarship, which is funded as part of the Johnson Program in Leadership and Integrity, covers tuition and fees, housing and food, plus summer enhancement funding – providing a total of more than $80,000 annually to support the student’s experience at W&L.

