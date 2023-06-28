Oxford students receive ASU degrees

Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Staff Report

School (Unsplash photo)

Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Spring Commencement, held May 6 in First National Bank Arena. The list includes graduates from 46 states and 20 countries.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.

Lafayette County graduates were: Melalicia Caldwell of Oxford, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12; Hannah C. Amus of Oxford, Bachelor of Science, Health Studies, Cum Laude; and Tommie Gene Bledsoe, Master of Science, Sport Administration.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Bowles reunion Sunday

Deputy clerk Chandler feted at retirement

Lofton Gray announces candidacy for State House

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department June 28 crime report

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How prepared are you for an extended power outage caused by summer thunder storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...