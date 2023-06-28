Oxford students receive ASU degrees Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Spring Commencement, held May 6 in First National Bank Arena. The list includes graduates from 46 states and 20 countries.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.

Lafayette County graduates were: Melalicia Caldwell of Oxford, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12; Hannah C. Amus of Oxford, Bachelor of Science, Health Studies, Cum Laude; and Tommie Gene Bledsoe, Master of Science, Sport Administration.