The Music Man at Ford Center Published 8:30 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The Ford Center for the Performing Arts will present Meredith Willson’s The Music Man, Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, in a community-engagement project. The show includes performers of all ages, from budding amateurs to seasoned professionals.

The production will be directed by John Davenport, a local legend in theater education, recognized as the Oxford School District Employee of the Year in 2018, and known for his remarkable work with the drama department at Oxford High School.

Joe Jackson and Alice-Anne Light, two music theatre professionals and alumni of the University of Mississippi, will be playing the roles of Harold Hill and Marion Paroo, respectively.

Tickets are available at the Ford Center Box Office or online. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on both nights.