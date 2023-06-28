Two locals make Alabama President’s List Published 11:35 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

A total of 12,487 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

Isabelle Boyd and Reese Cabral, both of Oxford, were named to the Presidents List.