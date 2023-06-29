Driver alert: Portions of South Lamar will be closed for more than a month for culvert replacement Published 5:27 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

South Lamar Boulevard will be closed between Veterans Drive and Whippoorwill Lane/Windsor Falls Boulevard from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, August 6 for the City to replace an existing box culvert. Access to the State Veteran’s Home and Pea Ridge Farm Road can bee accessed from both South Lamar and Highway 7 to the north of the closure.

Access for neighborhoods such as Ridgeland Heights, South Oaks, Windsor Falls and areas on Pea Ridge Road (CR 321) will be from the recently improved intersection of Highway 7 and South Lamar.