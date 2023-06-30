July 4 holiday is free fishing day on public waters

Published 4:44 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By Staff Report

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has announced Tuesday, July 4th is a “Free Fishing Day”, offering residents the opportunity to enjoy fishing without a license on any public water throughout the state.

MDWFP encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity and visit one of our 19 state lakes or 18 state park lakes while creating lasting memories and fostering a love for fishing and conservation.

Free Fishing Days are a great opportunity to try out fishing for the first time, or for seasoned anglers to introduce someone new to the sport. Please note that while a license isn’t required to sport fish, permits to fish at a state-owned lake will still be required.

Email newsletter signup

More Lifestyle

Mid-Town Farmers’ Market continues Saturday

Audio engineer Reed at home in Oxford

Hasty cutting will come back to haunt

Lafayette library policy questions yield few answers

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How prepared are you for an extended power outage caused by summer thunder storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...