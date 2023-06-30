Mid-Town Farmers’ Market continues Saturday
Published 11:39 am Friday, June 30, 2023
The market continues this Saturday from 7-11 a.m. and below are some expected highlights:
- Mardis Honey will have local raw honey, creamed honey, beeswax candles and granola.
- Falkner Farms will have grass fed beef and pasture raised chicken eggs.
- Danny’s Fried Pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry, sourdough bread, cinnamon rolls and rolls.
- Bost Farm will have Rattlesnake green beans, Contender green beans, squash, cucumbers, potatoes, eggplant, peppers, cantaloupes, sweet corn, and flowers.
- Farmstead Florals will have custom fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers to brighten your week.
- Fresh Fruit snow cones will have hibiscus water fruit cups and snow cones – flavors of strawberry, mango, pineapple, hibiscus, guayaba and tamarind, coconut banana and walnut.
- Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic living butter lettuce, cucumbers, cousa and yellow squashes, and a few cherry tomatoes.
- Foster’s Sweeties will be at the market with cookies, homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, dinner rolls and brownies.
- Bottle Tree Poultry Farm will have slicing tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, ‘Texas Legend’ onions, ‘Red Candy Apple‘ onions, ‘Red Creole’ onions, chicken & duck eggs, radishes, beets, carrots, blueberries, mint, basil and beautiful flower bouquets. Visit them at Facebook.com/bottletreepoultryfarm
- Powell Farms will have vine-ripe delicious red tomatoes.
Visit the market’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mtmarket, to see updates or to sign up as a vendor. Directions to the market: From the Oxford Square, drive (or walk or bike!) north on North Lamar about ½ mile, and look for us on the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza. Alternatively, you can take the bus, utilizing the Oxford University Transit Red Route, which passes Mid-Town once per hour on Saturday mornings.