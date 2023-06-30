Mid-Town Farmers’ Market continues Saturday Published 11:39 am Friday, June 30, 2023

The market continues this Saturday from 7-11 a.m. and below are some expected highlights:

Mardis Honey will have local raw honey, creamed honey, beeswax candles and granola.

Falkner Farms will have grass fed beef and pasture raised chicken eggs.

Danny’s Fried Pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry, sourdough bread, cinnamon rolls and rolls.

Bost Farm will have Rattlesnake green beans, Contender green beans, squash, cucumbers, potatoes, eggplant, peppers, cantaloupes, sweet corn, and flowers.

Farmstead Florals will have custom fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers to brighten your week.

Fresh Fruit snow cones will have hibiscus water fruit cups and snow cones – flavors of strawberry, mango, pineapple, hibiscus, guayaba and tamarind, coconut banana and walnut.

Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic living butter lettuce, cucumbers, cousa and yellow squashes, and a few cherry tomatoes.

Foster’s Sweeties will be at the market with cookies, homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, dinner rolls and brownies.

Bottle Tree Poultry Farm will have slicing tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, ‘Texas Legend’ onions, ‘Red Candy Apple‘ onions, ‘Red Creole’ onions, chicken & duck eggs, radishes, beets, carrots, blueberries, mint, basil and beautiful flower bouquets. Visit them at Facebook.com/bottletreepoultryfarm

Powell Farms will have vine-ripe delicious red tomatoes.

Visit the market’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mtmarket, to see updates or to sign up as a vendor. Directions to the market: From the Oxford Square, drive (or walk or bike!) north on North Lamar about ½ mile, and look for us on the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza. Alternatively, you can take the bus, utilizing the Oxford University Transit Red Route, which passes Mid-Town once per hour on Saturday mornings.