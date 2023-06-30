Rayner Eye Clinic celebrates opening new offices Published 2:56 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Rayner Eye Clinic celebrated their new offices at 2602 S. Lamar with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce June 29.

Lolita Gregory, chairwoman of the Chamber, welcomed everyone and introduced Vice-President Dr. Jonathan Zoghby, who delivered a welcoming speech on behalf of the clinic going over the past and growth of the clinic. In addition, he thanked guests for their support of the practice.

Dr. Thomas Tann had the honor of cutting the ribbon along side the staff and Dr. Randy Richardson, Dr. Jonathan Zoghby and Dr. Doty Farmer.

Email newsletter signup

Rayner Eye Clinic is conscientious about giving their clients the exceptional eye-care they deserve, to achieve the optimum results they expect for all their patients.