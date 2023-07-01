Bruce police officer fired after feds charge him with child porn possession

Published 1:41 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

By Staff Report

A Mississippi police officer was fired after federal officials charged him with possession of child pornography.

Bruce police officer Corey Harrelson, 47, of Bruce was arrested Thursday after federal law enforcement officials raided his home and allegedly found a computer containing two videos including men having sex with underage girls.

Investigators said they believed one victim may be as young as 5 years old, another perhaps 8 years old.

As investigators issued the search warrant, they said Harrelson admitted to possessing a computer that had child pornography on it. It was found hidden in a dresser.

Bruce city aldermen fired Harrelson Friday in a specially called meeting.

