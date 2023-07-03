Oxford man charged with burglary

Published 8:37 am Monday, July 3, 2023

By Staff Report

 

On June 26, the Oxford Police Department responded to a residence in the area of Anchorage Road for a reported domestic disturbance.

After investigation, Clarente Alexander, 31, of Oxford was arrested and charged with Burglary – Breaking and Entering Dwelling.

Alexander was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond. Drug Court placed a hold on Alexander.

