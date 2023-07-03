Stay safe with these helpful July 4 hints Published 4:56 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

Mississippi Burn, Hand and Reconstruction Centers, P.C., is offering safety tips for a safe and fabulous Fourth of July.

“We want everyone to have a good time celebrating the holiday,” said Dr. Derek Culnan, the medical director of MBHRC. “It just takes a little forethought, planning and precaution.”

Leave fireworks shows to the professionals. If you do decide to handle fireworks, only adults should do so.

Create a ‘blast zone’ that is away from structures, people, dry grass and other flammable items.

Designate an adult as the safety person, another adult as the ‘shooter’ and someone to be in charge of keeping children clear of the ‘blast zone.’

Make sure the ‘shooter’ is sober, not wearing loose clothing that could ignite, and follows all directions on the fireworks label.

Ensure a fire extinguisher, hose or bucket of water is nearby.

Keep a phone handy, just in case you need to call 911.

Never use fireworks of any kind indoors.

Light fireworks one at a time.

Never throw fireworks.

Never light fireworks held in someone’s hand.

If the device does not have a warning or instructions label, do not fire it.

Never stand over an item that does not fire. It’s also important to stay safe while standing over the grill while preparing your guests’

favorite meals. Keep the grill at least 10 feet away from buildings or anything else that could catch fire.

Check for leaks in fuel lines.

Light the grill with the lid open.

Only use lighter fluid. Never use gasoline as fuel for the fire.

Never leave the grill unattended.

Use utensils with long handles to stay clear of the fire.

Dispose of hot coals properly by dousing with water and stirring the ashes.

“While you are celebrating our independence and freedom, please take a moment to thank those emergency workers and others who keep us safe,” Culnan said. “Many of them will be taking time away from their family and friends to work, so remember them.”