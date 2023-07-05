Cofield’s Corner Published 8:03 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By John Cofield

Among Oxford’s unique array of past watering holes, J. W. Forresters firmly held its spot for years. At times it occupied three different Jackson Avenue locations.

All stayed busy. And all left memories for two generations of Ole Miss students.

Ole Miss student Stephanie Kristler enjoyed a Warehouse tradition of swinging on the wrought-iron pipe in the stairwell on the way down to Forrester’s.